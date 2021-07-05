Saira Banu Visits Dilip Kumar At Hinduja Hospital. See Pic

Saira Banu in the pic.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's wife, actress Saira Banu, visited him at Bandra's Hinduja Hospital where the actor has been admitted. The 98-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, after he complained of breathlessness. Saira Banu was pictured by mediapersons as she entered the hospital to meet Dilip Kumar. Dressed in a white suit, Saira Banu waved at the shutterbugs present outside the hospital. Pictures of the actress entering the hospital premises have been going viral on social media since yesterday. Earlier on Saturday, Saira Banu shared an update about the actor's health and said that he is "still stable."

On Saturday, Saira Banu gave a statement to news agency ANI and said: "Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is still stable. He is still in ICU, we want to take him home, but we are waiting for doctors' approval as they know his medical condition as soon as doctors allow, will take him home." She added: "He will not be discharged today. Need prayers of his fans, he will be back soon."

This is the second time that Dilip Kumar has been admitted to the hospital within the span of a month. He was earlier taken to the hospital on June 6 due to breathlessness. He was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion - a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs. He also underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure, as per PTI. He was later discharged on June 11.

Dilip Kumar is best known for his performances in old classic films like Naya Daur, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Shakti and many more. He was last seen in the 1998 film Qila.