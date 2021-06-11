Dilip Kumar Going Home From Hospital; Tweet Thanks Fans For 'Prayers'

Dilip Kumar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: TheDilipKumar )

Highlights Dilip Kumar was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital

Pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar was attending to him at the hospital

Cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale was also attending to the actor at hospital

Dilip Kumar, who was hospitalised after he complained of breathlessness on June 6, has been discharged from Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital today. The 98-year-old actor was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital on Sunday morning after he had breathing issues. A team of senior doctors, led by Cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale and Pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar, was attending to him in the hospital. In a tweet shared by the actor's official Twitter handle on Friday, his family friend Faisal Farooqui wrote: "With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar."

With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar.

--Faisal Farooqui#DilipKumar#healthupdate — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 11, 2021

On Friday morning, Dr Jalil Parkar had issued a statement about Dilip Kumar's health update that read: "Actor Dilip Kumar will be discharged from Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital today. He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of breathing problems," reported news agency ANI.

Updates about Dilip Kumar's health were continuously shared on his official Twitter handle. On Wednesday, a tweet from his account read: "Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomorrow (Thursday) - Faisal Farooqui."

Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).- FF (@FAISALmouthshut) — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 9, 2021

After Dilip Kumar was hospitalised, his family had issued a disclaimer about his health rumours: "Don't believe in WhatsApp forwards. Saab is stable. Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days."

Don't believe in WhatsApp forwards.

Saab is stable.

Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh'Allah. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 6, 2021

Dilip Kumar is best known for his performances in classics such as Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam among many others. He was last seen in the 1998 film Qila.