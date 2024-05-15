Bajrangi Bhaijaan Star Harshaali Malhotra Shares Board Exam Result For Trolls Who Said She'd Fail: 'Thanks All My Haters'

Harshaali Malhotra in a still from the video. (courtesy: harshaalimalhotra_03)

Harshaali Malhotra, who starred as Munni in Salman Khan's 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, has scored 83% in her class 10th examinations. Harshaali shared a video, in which she called out her haters. She posted a video which had screenshots of comments from her trolls. "Do you even attend school?", "It's your 10th grade. Study, or you will fail," "If you continue with Kathak classes, you'll fail," and "Do you only make Instagram Reels, or do you study" were some of the remarks from her trolls. Harshaali captioned the video, "Thank you all for asking. I scored 83% in my 10th CBSE."

She signed off the video with these words, "And, I want to thank all my haters because...ha ha ha." Harshaali, who often posts videos from her dance rehearsals, captioned her post, "From perfecting my Mudras to acing my academics, I managed to strike the perfect balance between my Kathak classes, Shoots and Studies. And the result? An impressive 83% score! Who says you can't have your feet in both the reel and real world? A heartfelt thank you to everyone who believed in me and continues to offer their unwavering support."

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a 2015 drama film directed by Kabir Khan. The film starred Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. However, the cutest presence on the silver screen was Harshaali Malhotra. She played the role of Shahida aka Munni, a girl from Pakistan who gets lost in India. The film is about how an Indian named Pavan Kumar Chaturvedi (played by Salman Khan) helps Munni get back to Pakistan. Harshali's performance won her critical acclaim and several nominations.