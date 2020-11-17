Remember Harshaali Malhotra From Bajrangi Bhaijaan? Here's Why She Is Trending

A still from Bajrangi Bhaijaan. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Remember the child actor who played the role of Munni in Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan? She is all grown up now. Harshaali Malhotra, who stole hearts of the audience with her performance in the 2015 film, occupied a spot on the list of trends on Tuesday, courtesy pictures from her Diwali celebrations. Harshaali was 7 when she featured alongside Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. She is 12 now and pictures of her celebrating Diwali with her family have taken the Internet by storm. She looks pretty in a red traditional outfit. In one of the photos, she can be seen posing next to a rangoli.

So, what are you waiting for? Check out the trending pictures of Harshaali Malhotra here:

Harshaali Malhotra made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 film, directed by Kabir Khan. In September, on the director's birthday, she shared throwback pictures of themselves and wrote: "Happiest birthday to my handsome Kabir uncle. Loads of love."

She also often shares her beautiful memories from the sets of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Take a look:

For her performance in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Harshaali Malhotra won several awards. She also worked with Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan stars Salman Khan as Pawan aka Bajrangi. The film's plot is based on Pawan and Munni (Harshaali Malhotra). Pawan decides to reunite Munni, who gets lost in India, with her family in Pakistan. Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars as a news reporter in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film won the National Award for the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Other than Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Harshaali Malhotra has also worked in a couple of television shows like Qubool Hai and Laut Aao Trisha.