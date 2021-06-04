Bajrangi Bhaijaan Star Harshaali Malhotra Is 'Officially A Teenager' Now. See Pics From Her 13th Birthday Celebrations

Harshaali Malhotra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: harshaalimalhotra_03)

Highlights "Celebrations," Harshaali captioned one of her birthday posts

Harshaali is known for playing the role of Munni in Bajrangi Bhaijaan

She was 7 when she starred in the film

Child artiste Harshaali Malhotra, who is best-known for playing the role of Munni in Salman Khan's 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, is "officially a teenager" now. The little star turned 13 on Thursday and shared glimpses of her birthday celebrations on her Instagram profile. Harshaali, who brought a smile on our face with her performance in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, looks pretty in a pink frock in photos from her birthday party. In one of the posts, she can be seen happily posing with her birthday cake while in another, she can be seen cutting the cake. "It's my birthday ... yippppeeee...Officially teenager now," Harshaali captioned the video and for photos, she wrote: "Celebrations."

See glimpses of Harshaali Malhotra's 13th birthday celebrations here:

In a separate post, Harshaali Malhotra posted pictures of herself cutting another birthday cake. Take a look:

In Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman Khan plays the role of Pawan aka Bajrangi. The film revolves around the story of Pawan and Munni - how he tries to reunite Munni, who gets lost in India, with her family in Pakistan by overcoming many obstacles. The film won the National Award for the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Before Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Harshaali Malhotra worked in Zee TV's show Qubool Hai, featuring Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti, and Life OK's Laut Aao Trisha. She has also appeared in an episode of Savdhaan India.

Other than films and TV series, Harshaali has also featured in several TV commercials.