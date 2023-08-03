Harshaali Malhotra's Version Of The What Jhumka Dance. 'Junior Alia,' Says The Internet

Image was shared by Harshaali. (courtesy: harshaalimalhotra_03 )

What Jhumka fever has gripped the nation and how. Harshaali Malhotra, the child actor who played the role of Munni in Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, is currently trending big and for all the right reasons. You ask why? On Thursday, Harshaali Malhotra treated her fans to a video of herself performing the hook step of the song What Jhumka, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Besides praising the actress for acing the dance, many fans compared her to Alia Bhatt. Some even went to the extent of calling her "Junior Alia."

Sharing the video, Harshaali Malhotra wrote, "Going with the trend. What Jhumka?" The responses that followed were, "Next alia Bhatt," and "Junior Alia Bhatt."

For the unversed, What Jhumka is a song from Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Here is what Harshaali posted:

Interestingly, before Harshaali, The Kapil Sharma Show star Kiku Sharda was also seen performing the song in New York Times Square. Sharing the video on his Instagram feed, Kiku wrote, "#whatjhumka #timesquare #newyork #rockyaurranikipremkahani with the talented @tarajeanpopowich." Actress Archana Puran Singh reacted to the video by dropping heart emojis.

Take a look at the fun video here:

Harshaali Malhotra, now 15, gained recognition for her role as a Pakistani girl who gets separated from her mother in India and is then taken under the care of Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film won the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Here is a look at a throwback pic shared by Harshaali with Salman Khan.

Before Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Harshaali Malhotra worked in Zee TV's show Qubool Hai, featuring Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti, and Life OK's Laut Aao Trisha. She has also appeared in an episode of Savdhaan India.

Other than films and TV series, Harshaali has also been featured in several TV commercials.