Expressway, Rapid Rail, Pod Taxi To Connect Noida Airport. Details Here

The construction of Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar airport, is in its final stages, and passenger services are expected to begin in October. The airport will be linked by six roads and a rapid rail-cum-metro, besides pod taxis.

The Noida airport is billed to be the largest in India upon completion, and the third in the National Capital Region (NCR) after Delhi airport and Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad.

A 31-km greenfield expressway is being built to connect the airport to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at Ballabhgarh.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is also constructing a 750-metre eight-lane road to connect the expressway with the airport, said Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) CEO Arun Vir Singh.

Four of the lanes are likely to open by June 15 while the rest four may become operational by August 15, he said.

Besides, three other airport connectivity projects have also been awarded to the NHAI.

An 8.2-km long and 30-metre wide road is being built towards the north and east of the airport at a cost of Rs 63 crore and is expected to be ready in eight months, said Mr Singh. This road will connect the airport cargo terminal with the Yamuna Expressway.

A VIP access road will also be built to reach the Noida Airport from the Yamuna Expressway, said the YEIDA boss. This will be used by VIPs and during emergencies, he added.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Rapid Rail-cum-Metro Rail has been approved and has been sent to the government for its recommendation for funding pattern. A study is being conducted for the pod taxi and monorail, which may take up to two years.