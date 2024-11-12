'Combining Indian Hospitality With Swiss Quality': CEO On New Noida Airport

1.2 crore passengers are expected to use the airport every year in Phase 1. (Artist's visualisation)

The National Capital Region is set to get its second major airport in April next year and with the first trial flights scheduled a few days from now at the Noida International Airport - also known as the Jewar airport - NDTV has got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the frenetic construction activity at the project site as well as details of its design, connectivity and projected passenger numbers.

NDTV also spoke exclusively to Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann, who said their aim is to provide a passenger experience that combines Indian warmth and hospitality with Swiss quality and efficiency.

The airport is being developed by the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG, in association with the Noida International Airport Limited, which is the implementing agency on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Located in Jewar in Western UP's Gautam Buddha Nagar district, the airport is scheduled to see its first trial flights taking off and touching down in a few days, which will be an important milestone not only in the airport's development schedule but also in the story of the growth of Indian aviation. The airport was necessary given that the Indian aviation market has seen a compounded annual growth rate of 8.9% in the decade between 2013 and 2023 and because the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has reached its growth potential.

Design Influences

Mr Schnellmann said design has been a key focus for the company since the project began around five years ago. Local materials have been used and one of the standout design choices is the flight of steps at the terminal's forecourt, which will resemble the ghats of Varanasi and Haridwar. Reflecting a focus on a climate change-friendly approach, the airport will also use natural lighting and ventilation to reduce its environmental footprint and energy costs.

"We are incredibly excited about the experience we are going to be able to offer our passengers. We talk about combining Indian warmth and hospitality with Swiss quality and efficiency. I think we have been very deliberate about designing the terminal (by) picking up elements of the rich architectural heritage of the region... An airport that is very much at home in north India, in Western UP. The commercial space will feature a large open-air courtyard reminiscent of some of the 'havelis' (traditional houses) found in the region," the CEO said.

The airport has also been planned as a gateway to tourist destinations in North India, including the Taj Mahal, and for Hindu pilgrimages like the Chardham Yatra, Kumbh Mela, Mathura and Vrindavan as well as the Buddhist circuit of Sravasti, Kapilavastu and Kushinagar.

Number-Crunching

The total area of the project is 1,334 hectares and, in its first phase, 1.2 crore passengers are expected to use the airport every year. The number is projected to increase to 3 crore by the end of the decade and 7 crore a few years after that.

One runway will be operational initially and, when it opens, the terminal will have 10 aerobridges and three bus gates. There will eventually be two operational runways and while the airport will have 28 spots for aircraft in the apron area initially, this will expand to 200 as the flights and passenger count increase.

Mr Schnellmann said that the terminal is being built keeping this expansion in mind.

"The pier can expand to the west to provide further passenger capacity. The building has also been designed in such a manner that it can be mirrored to the east," he said.

Road, Rail Links

The airport is connected to Greater Noida, Noida and Delhi via the signal-free Yamuna Expressway. Leaving from Saket at 11 am on Tuesday, it took about an hour and 45 minutes to reach the airport by road. Once an interchange is built from the airport to the expressway, it will take approximately 45 minutes from Noida and 25 minutes from Greater Noida, according to Mr Schnellmann.

The CEO said the UP government is also planning a rail link directly to the airport, construction on which will begin in a year or so.