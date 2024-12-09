Watch: First Test Flight Lands At Noida Airport

The first flight validation test was successfully conducted at the Noida International Airport today. Located in Jewar in Western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district, the airport aims to start operations in April next year. It will become the second major airport in the National Capital Region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Jewar Airport in November 2021.

The airport is being developed by the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG, in association with the Noida International Airport Limited, which is the implementing agency on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The total area of the project is 1,334 hectares and, in its first phase, 1.2 crore passengers are expected to use the airport every year. The number is projected to increase to 3 crore by the end of the decade and 7 crore a few years after that.