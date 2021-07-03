Dilip Kumar Is 'Stable, Still In ICU,' Says Wife Saira Banu

A file photograph of Dilip Kumar. (courtesy thedilipkumar)

Highlights The actor was hospitalised on Tuesday

He was admitted after he complained of breathlessness

"He will not be discharged today," said Saira Banu

Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu shared an update on the veteran actor's health in Saturday and she said that he is "still in the ICU" but "stable," reported news agency ANI. The 98-year-old actor was admitted to a Mumbai hospital earlier this week after he complained of breathlessness. "Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is still stable. He is still in ICU, we want to take him home but we are waiting for doctors' approval as they know his medical condition as soon as doctors allow, will take him home. He will not be discharged today. Need prayers of his fans, he will be back soon," Saira Banu told ANI. He was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital, nearly two weeks after he was discharged in June.

Dilip Kumar was also hospitalised on June 6 after he had breathing issues. He was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion - a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs - and he underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure, reported PTI. He was discharged on June 11 after "fluid was removed from his lungs," his wife and actress Saira Banu had said in a statement.

In a tweet shared by the actor's official Twitter handle on June 11, his family friend Faisal Farooqui had written: "With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs Gokhale, Parkar, Dr Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar."

Dilip Kumar is best-known for his performances in classics such as Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam, to name a few. He was last seen in the 1998 film Qila.

