Saif Ali Khan's Throwback Photo Explains Our Lazy Rainy Day Mood Best

Throwback Thursday with Saif Ali Khan (courtesy yrf)

Highlights A throwback photo of Saif Ali Khan was shared on Thursday Saif can be seen chilling on a couch in the photo It appears to be from when he was filming Hum Tum

On Thursday, as we are struggling to sit straight on our seats at work (blame the dreamy weather and an overcast sky), we chanced upon a throwback photo of Saif Ali Khan on Twitter. In the photo, Saif can be seen chilling on a sofa with filmmaker Kunal Kohli, who directed him in 2004's Hum Tum. Yash Raj Films, who produced the movie, dug out this piece of blast from the past as a Throwback Thursday treat and said: "Such swag!" In the photo, Saif paints the picture of a perfect lazy day - he's plonked on the couch with a cuppa by his side and sports the typical nawab combination of kurta-pyjama.

We would just like to add one more point, Rani Mukerji is really being missed in this throwback memory from what appears to be Hum Tum days:

Saif Ali Khan co-starred with Rani Mukerji in Hum Tum, which was loosely based on Hollywood's classic rom-com When Harry Met Sally.... While Hum Tum opened to mixed reviews, it went on to win several awards. It fetched the Best Actor National Award for Saif Ali Khan - his first National Award. Hum Tum was also a big winner at the Filmfare and IIFA awards in 2005 fetching Best Actress prizes for Rani Mukerji and Best Director for Kunal Kohli.

Saif Ali Khan recently made his web-series debut with Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane's Sacred Games, which has earned a lot of love from netizens. Saif Ali Khan stars as a stubborn but righteous cop in the series, headlined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In Bollywood, he was last seen in Kaalakaandi and is currently awaiting the release of Bazaar.