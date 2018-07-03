'Taimur Is More Famous Than I Am,' Says Saif Ali Khan's Mother Sharmila Tagore

Taimur Ali Khan will celebrate his second birthday this year

Taimur is social media's favourite star baby, no doubts about it, and according to his celebrity mother Kareena Kapoor, he can even beat Akshay Kumar when it comes to being popular. Not just Kareena but the extent of Taimur's popularity has also been confirmed by his paternal grandmother - veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Sharmila was asked to comment on Taimur's growing fan-base in an interview with India Today on the sidelines of an event in Kolkata, when she said: "Taimur is more famous than I am." Taimur was born to Kareena and Saif Ali Khan in December 2015 and celebrated his first birthday last year. He is currently holidaying in London with Kareena.



Social media loves Taimur - a glimpse of which is how Instagram has been documenting the little one's London vacation. Kareena and Saif do not have official accounts on social media but fan-clubs really do make up for their absence curating photos of the trio every now and then. When in Mumbai, Taimur attends a playschool and is often spotted on playdates with aunt Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya and Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya. Needless to say, not a single time the paparazzi fail to procure photos of the baby nawab. Kareena, who has never featured in headlines for attempting to shield Taimur from the public glare, told Hindustan Times in an interview recently: "I feel it's getting used to his name being called out and not particularly the cameras around. I don't think he can make out that he's being clicked. He's still too small for that."



What Kareena refers to here is the latest trend of the shutterbugs - camera persons have started calling out Taimur's name whenever he's spotted. In a recent video, which went crazy viral on the Internet, Taimur can be seen turning his head in response while his nanny, clearly offended by the flocking paparazzi, makes a hasty exit. "So much attention on him is scary. The more I think of it, the more I want to put a kaala teeka on him. I don't want him to leave the house. But that's me going overboard. I control my feelings only so that my son can grow up like a regular kid. He deserves to have that chance sans any pressure," Kareena had previously told mid-day.

Kareena and Taimur were also joined by Saif for the London holiday - he touched down in Mumbai last week while the mother-son duo have stayed on. Kareena was last seen in Veere Di Wedding.