Saif Ali Khan To Paparazzi Following Him And Kareena Kapoor To Their Home: "Step Into Our Bedroom Also"

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor pictured outside their house.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan attended Malaika Arora's mom Joyce Arora's 70th birthday party last night. After the party, the couple were making their way into their Mumbai residence when the paparazzi started following them, asking them to pose for pictures. Saif Ali Khan, accompanied by wife Kareena Kapoor, said this to the paparazzi following them to their house: "Ek kaam kariye, aap hamare bedroom me aajaiye (Do one thing, just step into our bedroom also)." This isn't the first time that celebrities have schooled paparazzi over the invasion of their privacy. Last month, Alia Bhatt had called out a media house after they had published a picture of the actress at her home without her consent. After Alia Bhatt, several actors wrote about their invasion of privacy, including Anushka Sharma, Sushmita Sen, Janhvi, Arjun Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar and film veteran Zeenat Aman.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur, 6 and Jeh, who they welcomed in 2021. They have co-starred in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod, to name a few.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. She will next be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor titled The Crew, in which she will co-star with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The actress will also be seen Hansal Mehta's untitled project.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen on Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. The actor's next project is Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The film will release this year.