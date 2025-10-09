Saif Ali Khan Reveals Son Jeh And His Nanny Were Injured In Knife Attack: "The Guy Went Mad"

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who recently appeared on the streaming chat show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle along with superstar Akshay Kumar, recalled the stabbing incident in which he was critically injured at his Bandra home earlier this year. The actor opened up about how he wasn't the only victim during the attack - his son Jeh was nicked too.

What's Happening

Speaking about the intruder in his son Jeh's room, Saif Ali Khan revealed, "Kareena had been out, and I had just finished watching a movie with the boys (Taimur and Jeh). We went to sleep quite late, around two in the morning. After Kareena returned, we had a small chat before turning in. Then the maid came in and said, 'Jeh baba ke kamre mein koi hai. Uske haath mein chaaku hai aur bol rahe hain usko paisa chahiye (There's someone in Jeh's room. He has a knife in his hand, and he says he wants money).'"

He added, "I kind of heard that and rolled out of bed. I barged into Jeh's room in the dark and saw this guy standing over his bed with a knife."

Saif further explained that the attacker was moving around a lot, which led to both the nanny and Jeh getting cuts.

Recalling what Jeh told him later, Saif said, "I thought he was smaller than me, which meant he wasn't very large. So I jumped on him. Jeh later told me, 'It was a big mistake. You should have punched or kicked him instead.' But I jumped and we started this fight. He went mad. He had two knives and started slashing all over me."

"I tried to remember my training and blocked a couple of them. But then I felt a really hard thump in my back. By then, everyone was out of their rooms. Gita, our domestic help, aided me in the struggle and pushed the guy off me. She saved my life at that point because he had cut me everywhere. Then we locked him in a room," concluded Saif Ali Khan.

When Taimur Asked Saif Ali Khan If He Was Going to Die

Saif Ali Khan also recalled how his son Taimur reacted to the harrowing incident when the attacker slashed the actor repeatedly.

Saif said on the show, "I barged into Jeh's room, and in the dark, I saw this guy standing over his bed with a knife. I jumped on him and we started fighting. Then he went mad. He had these two knives and just started slashing all over me. Taimur looked at me and said, 'Oh my God! Are you going to die?' And I said, 'No, I don't think so. But I've got a pain in my back. I'm not going to die, I'm fine.'"

In A Nutshell

