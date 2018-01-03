Saif Ali Khan On Taimur's Gene Pool: Rabindranath Tagore, Raj Kapoor, Tiger Pataudi

Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi recently turned one and we don't want this star-baby to grow up any time soon. Being adorable is Taimur's superpower and about the "blue eyed boy" (Saif Ali Khan's words), the doting father addressed the star-kids popularity and said: "He is a genetic treasure trove, he is. He has got a bit of Rabindranath Tagore, he is a bit of Raj Kapoor, a bit of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, little bit of Bhopal. It's beyond me," reported IANS. Taimur is Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's first child. Randhir Kapoor (Raj Kapoor's son) and Babita are Taimur's maternal grandparents while Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (who was popularly known as Tiger Pataudi) are his paternal grandparents. Sharmila's maternal grandmother Latika Tagore was the granddaughter of Rabindranath Tagore's brother Dwijendranath Tagore.
Highlights
- Saif said Taimur is a "blue eyed boy"
- "He is a genetic treasure trove," he added
- "It's beyond me," said Saif
Apart from Taimur's crazy popularity on social media, the little one featured in headlines soon after he was born and his name was announced. Speaking to NDTV last year, Saif revisited the controversy and said: "I've known a couple of people called Taimur while growing up and there was drama involved, it was just a nice name. It means iron and it's a strong, beautiful sounding name. Yes, I am aware there is a Mongol ruler who was possibly a little violent but I think that was the whole point really, if you want to be a conquering general you have to be a little violent. I want to say I've not named Taimur after him."
CommentsSaif just had two words to say: "That's okay". He added: "That the part of Internet where there's no secrecy or privacy. And you know, I don't know, maybe there shouldn't be."
On December 20, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi had a fabulous first birthday at the Pataudi Palace and his birthday entourage included his star parents, Karisma Kapoor and her children, Amrita Arora, Randhir Kapoor and Karan Kapoor. (With IANS inputs)