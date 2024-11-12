<i>Sahiba</i> Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda And Radhikka Madan's Chemistry Can't Go Unnoticed In Jasleen Royal's Track

The teaser for Jasleen Royal's upcoming song Sahiba is out. This period-themed music video features Vijay Deverakonda and Radhikka Madan opposite each other. The nearly 45-second clip begins with a black-and-white shot of Vijay riding a horse along the beach. He meets Radhikka there, and the two share a moment as they gaze into each other's eyes. Next, we see Radhikka as a member of a royal family, posing for a family photograph. As she appears nervous, Vijay steps forward to help her, adjusting the hem of her saree. The teaser then shifts to a beautiful sequence with Radhikka lying on a bed of flowers and leaves. She is also shown in a traditional outfit with alta on her palms and feet, her head covered with a dupatta and her hair loose. She dances gracefully, with ghungroos tied to her ankles.

Towards the end, the title of the song, Sahiba, appears on the screen. The track features Jasleen Royal's soulful voice with lyrics by Priya Saraiya and Aditya Sharma. The video has been directed by Sudhanshu Saria, known for action thrillers like Article 370 and Ulajh. Sahiba will be released on November 15.

Sharing the teaser of Sahiba on Instagram, Jasleen Royal wrote, “Beyond words, beyond time — a love story awaits. #Sahiba coming November 15th.”

Reacting to the post, stylist Prashaant Mangasuli said, “Can't wait,” and dropped heart-eyed face emojis. Composer Sid Paul said, “This looks epic.” Actor Samarth Shandilya called the teaser “beauty.”

Vijay Deverakonda reposted the teaser of Sahiba on his Instagram Stories. His caption simply read, “#Sahiba Nov 15.”

A few days ago, Vijay Deverakoda posted a still from the track. The image featured the actor posing with a camera. The side note read, “If I had to feature in a music video, It had to be 70s Vintage classic love song. Out on Nov 15 #Sahiba.”

Before that, Vijay Deverakonda shared a set of posters of the romantic track. Check them out:

Sahiba marks the first on-screen collaboration between Radhikka Madan and Vijay Deverakonda. As for Jasleen Royal, she has lent her voice to several popular songs, including Heeriye, Love You Zindagi, Nachde Ne Saare and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.