Sarfira Song Chaawat: Akshay Kumar And Radhika Madan's Eventful Love Story

A still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Attention, please. We have some fantastic news in store for all Akshay Kumar fans out there. The makers of his upcoming film Sarfira have dropped a new song — Chaawat. The track will surely make you groove. Be it the lyrics or Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan's chemistry, it has ticked all the boxes. The song is set in the background of a wedding. Chaawat has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal. Manoj Muntashir Shukla has worked on the lyrics, and G.V. Prakash Kumar took care of the composition. It won't be wrong to say that the lavani touch has amped up the whole mood of the song. Chaawat has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. At the time of announcing Chaawat, the makers, on YouTube, wrote, “When two Sarfiras fall in love a whole lot of fun is sure to follow! Presenting Chaawat sung in the magical voice of Shreya Ghoshal.”

Radhikka Madan has also shared a clip of Chaawat on Instagram and said, “Vir and Rani - Two Sarfiras, one wedding and a whole lot of love! Watch the joyous celebrations unfold with #Chaawat.”

Before this, the makers dropped the love song — Khudaya. It has been sung by Sagar Bhatia, Neeti Mohan and Suhit Abhyankar.

As per the official synopsis, Sarfira is “set in the world of startups and aviation. Sarfira is all set to inspire the common man to dream big and to chase your dreams even if the world calls you crazy.” Paresh Rawal, Seema Biswas, R. Sarath Kumar, Saurabh Goyal, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, Irawati Harshe Mayadev, Anil Charanjeett, Prakash Belawadi and Rahul Vohra are also part of the film.

Sarfira is the Hindi remake of the 2021 National Award-winning film Soorarai Pottru. The film has been co-produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape Of Good Films), Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment)... Music by GV Prakash Kumar. The film will be directed by Sudha Kongara.