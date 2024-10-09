Just Soha And Saif Ali Khan Setting Sibling Goals (As Always)

Soha Ali Khan almost always manages to put a smile on our faces with her family diaries. On Tuesday, Soha Ali Khan dropped a video on Instagram, offering fans a sneak peek into their “family photo” session. What caught our attention was Soha's bond with her brother, actor Saif Ali Khan. The clip begins with Soha having a banter with Saif. Both of them twinned in red ethnic ensembles with Soha looking pretty in an Anarkali and her brother wearing a kurta-pyajama combo. The siblings pose regally for the camera, before changing their outfits for a few more times. In one frame Soha exhibited vintage vibes in a purple sharara set, followed by a traditional yellow attire. “Family photo time,” read the side note.

Soha Ali Khan celebrated her 46th birthday on Friday (October 6) with close friends and family members. Saif Ali Khan, his wife-actress Kareena Kapoor and his sister Saba Pataudi were present at the birthday bash. The guest list also included names like Neha Dhupia, her husband-actor Angad Bedi, cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actor-TV presenter Gaurav Kapur. Soha uploaded a series of pictures and videos on Instagram featuring special moments from the birthday bash. The first video captures Soha's husband Kunal Kemmu singing the birthday song for his ladylove and clapping joyously. Their daughter was seen kissing her mother on the cheeks, making us scream aww-dorable. After the cake-cutting ceremony, Soha fed a slice to Kunal.

One of the frames showcased Soha Ali Khan sharing the same frame with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Saba Pataubi. Soha looked like a princess in a multi-coloured flowy dress. “Heart and stomach both full to bursting,” she captioned the post, adding a bunch of random emojis.

Before that, Kareena Kapoor extended her birthday greetings to Soha Ali Khan by sharing a video montage on Instagram. The clip clearly reflects Kareena's sweet equation with her sister-in-law. “Smart, funny, loving, caring, workout maniac, gluten-free, chocolate cake, beautiful, sister-in-law Happy Birthday Soha. Love you lots (red heart emoji) Soha Ali Khan,” read the heartfelt message.

Workwise, Soha Ali Khan is expected to be seen in director Vishal Furia's Chhorii 2. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Devara: Part 1. He played the role of an antagonist Bhaira in the film, led by Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.