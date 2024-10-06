Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan Had This Much Fun At Neha Dhupia's Son's Birthday Party

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's son Guriq turned 3 on October 3. To celebrate the special day, the proud parents threw a Spiderman-themed bash for their friends and family. The guest list included Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Aparshakti Khurana, Rannvijay Singha and others. The birthday boy was dressed in a green Adidas co-ord set, layered over a white Spiderman tee. Neha kept her fans in the loop by posting a string of snaps on Instagram. The opening frame shows the actress feeding a piece of cake to her husband, with little Guriq in her arms. Next, we see proud dad Angad posing with a Spiderman model. There are also a few shots of Neha standing alongside her BFFs.

One of the most fun images shows the guests engaged in a tug of war. Our favourite picture captures the parents standing in a room filled with kids and confetti everywhere. The final slide shows a tired Neha lying on the floor, with the birthday boy sitting right beside her.

In her caption, Neha Dhupia wrote, “We celebrate you everyday our baby boy Guriq … we laughed, we danced, we played and ate tons of cake … what a fun day this was. I am guessing Last image is proof the party was a success #Protip to all parents having a party for their little ones … DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME!!!”

Reacting to the post, Gul Panag wrote, “Looking like a great party. Love and blessing to Guriq.” Actor Balraj Singh Khehra said, “Happy birthday Guriq congratulations parents.”

On the day of Guriq's birthday, Neha Dhupia posted an adorable wish on Instagram. She wrote, “Your contagious smile, your infectious energy, your unlimited love, your everlasting hugs, your curiosity to learn new things and your ability to believe that there's a superhero in each one of us, starting with you … never ceases to amaze me …. Happy birthday our baby boy … Guriq I love you beyond words …Your crazy mama who is crazy about you.” She also shared a series of candid photos. Check them out below:

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in May 2018. The couple welcomed Guriq in October 2021. Neha and Angad also have a daughter named Mehr.