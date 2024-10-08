Advertisement

Devara Box Office Collection Day 11: Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor's Film Inches Closer To Rs 250 Crore Mark

Devara is headlined by Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>Devara</i> Box Office Collection Day 11: Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor's Film Inches Closer To Rs 250 Crore Mark
A still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)
New Delhi:

Devara: Part 1 released in theatres on September 27. After a stellar opening, the film performed well in the first two weeks of its release. It has recorded a major drop in its box office numbers this week. Devara collected ₹ 4.9 crore on its second Monday, reported Sacnilk. The film recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 23.74% on October 7. So far, the total collection stands at ₹248.65 crore in the domestic market. Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 features Jr NTR in a dual role. The film's cast also includes Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Zarina Wahab, Shine Tom Chacko, Abhimanyu Singh, Talluri Rameswari, Kalaiyarasan and Shruti Marathe. 

On Sunday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Devara's second-weekend box office numbers on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Devara slipped on [second] Friday, but recovered the shortfall over the weekend, on Saturday - Sunday... Should accumulate as much as it can, before the Dussehra releases arrive. [Week 2] Fri 2.40 cr, Sat 3.60 cr, Sun 4.20 cr. Total: ₹ 58.47 cr. India biz. Hindi version. Nett BOC. Boxoffice.” 

He added, “#Devara biz at a glance… Week 1: 48.27 cr, Weekend 2: ₹ 10.20 cr, Total: ₹ 58.47 cr India biz. Hindi version. Nett BOC. Boxoffice.” 

Previously, Saif Ali Khan shared his experience of working with Jr NTR in Devara: Part 1. At the trailer launch event in Mumbai, the actor said, “Tarak [Jr NTR] is a very easy-going person who wears his stardom lightly. Offset, he's a very friendly and welcoming person. We shared a good, lovely laugh even on the first day. He visited me in my van while I was waiting for a shot, which made me feel very comfortable.”

Devara: Part 1 released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The film marked the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Devara is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Devara Part 1, Jr NTR, Box Office
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Devara Box Office Collection Day 10: Second Monday Result Of Jr NTR's Film
<i>Devara</i> Box Office Collection Day 11: Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor's Film Inches Closer To Rs 250 Crore Mark
Crazy Viral: Sobhita Dhulipala, Flashing Her Big Smile, Spotted In Hyderabad After Getting Engaged To Naga Chaitanya
Next Article
Crazy Viral: Sobhita Dhulipala, Flashing Her Big Smile, Spotted In Hyderabad After Getting Engaged To Naga Chaitanya
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com