<i>Devara</i> Box Office Collection Day 11: Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor's Film Inches Closer To Rs 250 Crore Mark

Devara: Part 1 released in theatres on September 27. After a stellar opening, the film performed well in the first two weeks of its release. It has recorded a major drop in its box office numbers this week. Devara collected ₹ 4.9 crore on its second Monday, reported Sacnilk. The film recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 23.74% on October 7. So far, the total collection stands at ₹248.65 crore in the domestic market. Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 features Jr NTR in a dual role. The film's cast also includes Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Zarina Wahab, Shine Tom Chacko, Abhimanyu Singh, Talluri Rameswari, Kalaiyarasan and Shruti Marathe.

On Sunday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Devara's second-weekend box office numbers on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Devara slipped on [second] Friday, but recovered the shortfall over the weekend, on Saturday - Sunday... Should accumulate as much as it can, before the Dussehra releases arrive. [Week 2] Fri 2.40 cr, Sat 3.60 cr, Sun 4.20 cr. Total: ₹ 58.47 cr. India biz. Hindi version. Nett BOC. Boxoffice.”

He added, “#Devara biz at a glance… Week 1: 48.27 cr, Weekend 2: ₹ 10.20 cr, Total: ₹ 58.47 cr India biz. Hindi version. Nett BOC. Boxoffice.”

#Devara slipped on [second] Friday, but recovered the shortfall over the weekend, on Saturday - Sunday... Should accumulate as much as it can, before the #Dussehra releases arrive.



[Week 2] Fri 2.40 cr, Sat 3.60 cr, Sun 4.20 cr. Total: ₹ 58.47 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version.… pic.twitter.com/HRN3vDuoYo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 7, 2024

Previously, Saif Ali Khan shared his experience of working with Jr NTR in Devara: Part 1. At the trailer launch event in Mumbai, the actor said, “Tarak [Jr NTR] is a very easy-going person who wears his stardom lightly. Offset, he's a very friendly and welcoming person. We shared a good, lovely laugh even on the first day. He visited me in my van while I was waiting for a shot, which made me feel very comfortable.”

Devara: Part 1 released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The film marked the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Devara is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.