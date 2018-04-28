Sagarika Ghatge's 'Pre-Workout Meal' Is Giving The Internet Hunger Pangs

Sagarika Ghatge shared a glimpse of her 'pre-workout meal' from Punjab

April 28, 2018
Sagarika Ghatge photographed in Punjab. (Image courtesy Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sagarika's colleague Vidya Malvade was feeling left out
  2. Prachi Desai wants to know what Sagarik had post-workout
  3. Sagarika Ghatge is in Punjab for a modelling assignment
If your pre-workout meal spread will be as lavish as Sagarika Ghatge's then you'll have a 440 volt smile on your face too. The actress was in Punjab and she ate like Punjabi's do. "When in Punjab #preworkoutmeal," Sagarika captioned a photo of herself, in which she can be seen eating a delicious North Indian cuisine. Sagarika's Chak De! India co-star Vidya Malvade was feeling left out. "I also want to join in," she commented on the post, which made many Instagram users hungry. Actress Prachi Desai posted she's curious to know what she ate post workout.

Check out Sagarika Ghatge's post:
 
 

When in Punjab #preworkoutmeal

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on



And though a plate of delicious chole bhature made Sagarika grin from ear-to-ear, she posted a photo of her comfort food a few days ago - a bowl of good ol' khichdi:
 
 

Monday ! #comfortfood

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on



Sifting through Sagarika's Instagram profiles, we also learnt that she doesn't usually have such delicious but calorific meals. "It's all about the choices... In this case making the healthier one," she captioned this photo of herself and Zaheer Khan sharing fruits.
 
 

It's all about the choices . In this case making the healthier one

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on



And sometimes nutritious oatmeal:
 
 

@diana.dee2016

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on



Sagarika Ghatge married cricketer Zaheer Khan in a private ceremony in November last year. After a court marriage, the couple hosted a joint sangeet and then a reception for their colleagues.

Sagarika Ghatge debuted in 2007 film Chak De! India and followed it up with Fox, Rush, Jee Bhar Ke Jee lee and her last Bollywood film Irada. She has also featured in Marathi film Premachi Goshtaand Punjabi film Dildariyaan.

sagarika ghatgesagarika ghatge meal planssagarika ghatge instagram

