Oh, Nothing. Just Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan Looking Lovely Together (As Always)

Sagarika Ghatge was shooting with her husband Zaheer Khan and from the location, she posted a lovely selfie of the duo. She hasn't revealed details about the shoot but their picture has made the Internet very happy. "Shooting with the husband," Sagarika captioned the post, with a heart emoticon. The picture has been liked by Yuvraj Singh, Sania Mirza and other celebrities. "Both of you make a great couple" and "adorable picture" are some of the comments posted on Sagarika and Zaheer's photo . Just last week, the couple trended for a video they shot for a jewellery brand, where they spoke about how they met each other and who proposed first.Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan. Just like this, forever. In the video, Zaheer said that he had to convince Sagarika that he was the one for her while she said that after their wedding, she's 'stress-free.' "I haven't come across many people who have achieved so much but are so grounded. That's something I look up to in him. He is someone who's been liked by everybody because he is actually a very nice person," Sagarika said.Watch the video here. A month ago, she posted an adorable picture of herself with Zaheer from their wedding album.Actress Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan married last November. They had a simple court marriage which was followed byand a grand reception, which was also attended by Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The couple went to Maldives for honeymoon soon after the wedding festivities.