Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan. Just Like This, Forever

Highlights Sagarika shared the picture with a heart emoticon Sagarika and Zaheer had a simple court marriage on November 23 They went to Maldives for honeymoon

@weddingnama A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Feb 6, 2018 at 11:09pm PST

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Nov 26, 2017 at 3:20am PST

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on Nov 28, 2017 at 6:41am PST

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Dec 10, 2017 at 8:19am PST

Actress Sagarika Ghatge recently shared a picture with husband Zaheer Khan from their wedding album. Sagarika and cricketer Zaheer Khan had a simple court marriage on November 23, which was followed byceremonies and a blockbuster reception. In the picture, which is from their court marriage, the couple share a laugh by looking at something. Sagarika shared the picture with just a heart emoticon. "Couple goals" and "her smile" are some of the several comments posted on Sagarika and Zaheer's picture and it has got over 81,000 likes in just a few hours. For the court marriage, Sagarika wore an orangewith a maroon embroidered blouse and paired her look with a spectacular necklace with matching earrings. Zaheer Khan wore a soft pinkHere's the picture which Sagarika shared.Sagarika opted for a sea green-coloured Anita Dongrefor theand a shimmering grey ensemble, designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock, for theFor the wedding reception, Sagarika looked stunning in a gold and beige Sabyasachiwith jewellery from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery Collection and Zaheer complemented her in a traditionalAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also attended the ceremony. They got married in December in Italy. Of the wedding preparations, Sagarika earlier told news agency IANS, "Like everybody who is getting married, I think there is always stress, yet there is a lot of excitement because it's a wedding that you are planning. So, we have all those emotions going on right now."Sagarika Ghatge debuted in Bollywood in 2007 film. She has also featured in films likeand