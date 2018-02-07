Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan. Just Like This, Forever

Actress Sagarika Ghatge recently shared a picture with husband Zaheer Khan from their wedding album. Sagarika and cricketer Zaheer Khan had a simple court marriage on November 23, which was followed by mehendi, sangeet ceremonies and a blockbuster reception. In the picture, which is from their court marriage, the couple share a laugh by looking at something. Sagarika shared the picture with just a heart emoticon. "Couple goals" and "her smile" are some of the several comments posted on Sagarika and Zaheer's picture and it has got over 81,000 likes in just a few hours. For the court marriage, Sagarika wore an orange sari with a maroon embroidered blouse and paired her look with a spectacular necklace with matching earrings. Zaheer Khan wore a soft pink kurta.
Highlights
- Sagarika shared the picture with a heart emoticon
- Sagarika and Zaheer had a simple court marriage on November 23
- They went to Maldives for honeymoon
Here's the picture which Sagarika shared.
Sagarika opted for a sea green-coloured Anita Dongre lehenga for the mehendi and a shimmering grey ensemble, designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock, for the sangeet.
For the wedding reception, Sagarika looked stunning in a gold and beige Sabyasachi lehenga with jewellery from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery Collection and Zaheer complemented her in a traditional bandhgala.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also attended the ceremony. They got married in December in Italy.
The couple went to Maldives for honeymoon.
Sagarika Ghatge debuted in Bollywood in 2007 film Chak De! India. She has also featured in films like Rush and Irada.