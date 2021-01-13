Sagarika Ghatge, Who Lost Her Father, Writes 'Thank You For Teaching Me How To Be Brave'

Sagarika Ghatge shared this throwback photo (courtesy sagarikaghatge)

Actress Sagarika Ghatge, who is married to former cricketer Zaheer Khan, revealed she lost her father recently in an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday. He was 64, she wrote. Sagarika dedicated a heart-wrenching note to her late father, writing of the "void" that his death has left in her life. "Can't believe you are not with us anymore but I know you are in a peaceful place. I am feeling a void which will never be filled. Thank you for teaching me how to be brave and face this world. Love you a lot, Daddy. Missing you terribly," read Sagarika's Instagram post. She revisited fond memories and put together an album of priceless throwback photos, which feature glimpses of her childhood days.

In the comments section, heart-touching condolence messages poured in from Sagarika's friends. "I'm so sorry for your loss," wrote Hazel Keech, who is married to Yuvraj Singh. Actress Vidya Malavade, who co-starred with Sagarika in Chak De!, wrote: "Yes my love... you are strong and so very brave! Prayers and much love to you all."

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan got married in a private ceremony in November 2017. Sagarika Ghatge is best known for her role in Shah Rukh Khan's 2007 film Chak De! India. She's also starred in movies such as Fox, Miley Naa Miley Hum, Rush and National Award-winning film Irada. She also participated in reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. She played the role of a cop in ALT Balaji's 2019 web show BOSS: Baap of Special Services.