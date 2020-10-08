On Zaheer Khan's Birthday, Sagarika Ghatge Writes A Note To Her 'Best Friend'

Sagarika and Zaheer Khan in a loved up pic (courtesy sagarikaghatge)

Zaheer Khan got the best birthday wish from his wife Sagarika Ghatge, no really. Sagarika Ghatge's excitement on Zaheer Khan's 42nd birthday spilled onto Instagram as she created an album of her favourite memories, featuring the birthday boy. Sagarika described Zaheer Khan as not only her partner in crime but also as her "best friend, my love and the most selfless person I know." Sagarika dedicated a heart-warming note to Zaheer Khan, which said: "Thank you for being you. Not only me but everyone knows I would be lost without you. Happy birthday, husband. May you get everything you desire and more. Love you."

Here's the birthday greeting with which Sagarika Ghatge made the day special for Zaheer Khan:

Birthday wishes for Zaheer Khan have also poured in from the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech, Virat Kohli, among others.

Yahaan pe bhi reverse swing Zak!



Ab bata bhi de logon ko, ki your birthday is today and not on the 7th! ????



Wishing you a very happy birthday my friend. pic.twitter.com/pr2XqolbZ2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 8, 2020

Many happy returns of the day fella @ImZaheer. Wishing you a year filled with happiness and success. Enjoy the day. ☺️ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 7, 2020

To my brother from another mother - who grows lazier with every birthday! Just remember, I've got your back in your old age too ???? Wishing you another year of lounging on the sofa ???? lots of love and best wishes! Happy birthday @ImZaheerpic.twitter.com/x2fwYoeO1w — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 7, 2020

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan got married in a private ceremony in November 2017. After their low-key wedding, the newly-married couple hosted grand reception for their friends and also had a joint sangeet ceremony.

Zaheer Khan, a former cricketer, is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with Mumbai Indians for Indian Premier League 2020 as their Director of Cricket Operations.

Sagarika Ghatge is best known for her role in Shah Rukh Khan's 2007 film Chak De! India. She's also starred in movies such as Fox, Miley Naa Miley Hum, Rush and National Award-winning film Irada. She also participated in reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. She played the role of a cop in ALT Balaji's 2019 web show BOSS: Baap of Special Services.