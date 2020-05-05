Sagarika Ghatge Shares Her 'Memories Of Travel' With Husband Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan with Sagarika. (courtesy: sagarikaghatge)

Once upon a time, people could travel around the world and actress Sagarika Ghatge shared a mushy picture from those good old days on Instagram. The picture shared by the actress also features her husband and former cricketer Zaheer Khan. The photograph happens to be from Paris (as mentioned by the Chak De! India actress in her caption). The picture is a close-up shot of the couple, in which they can be seen twinning in black outfits. Sagarika captioned the post: "Just us #memoriesoftravel #paris." She added a heart emoji to her post.

Sagarika and Zaheer frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram profile. On Sagarika's birthday this year, Zaheer Khan posted a set of super cute pictures on his Instagram profile and he captioned it: "Happy Birthday SK. My love and lifelong entertainer."

Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan got married in a private ceremony in November 2017, following which the couple hosted a joint sangeet and a grand reception for their friends. Zaheer Khan was a part of the Indian cricket team for 14 years until he took retirement from international cricket in 2015.

Sagarika Ghatge was last seen in the National Award-winning film Irada, which also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Divya Dutta and Sharad Kelkar. She has also featured in films such as Miley Na Miley Hum and Rush. She will next be seen in the Marathi film Monsoon Football.