Zaheer Khan's Birthday Wish For 'Lifelong Entertainer' Sagarika Ghatge Is Pure Love

Birthday wishes become extra special when shared by our loved ones, right? Well, something similar happened on Sagarika Ghatge's birthday. The actress who celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday, received a lovely birthday greeting from her husband Zaheer Khan. Zaheer shared a series of adorable pictures of his wife on his Instagram profile on Wednesday and wrote: "Happy Birthday SK. My love and lifelong entertainer."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Meanwhile, the Chak De India actress also gave us a sneak peek of her birthday celebrations and wrote: "Blessed - thank you to each and every one of you for so much love and the lovely wishes . Grateful and blessed."

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. Take a look at some of the posts here:

The couple shared pictures from their New Year's celebrations together. She wrote: "Welcoming 2020 with the man who lights up my life - Happy new year to everyone . Thank you 2019 for all the love and learnings."

Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan got married in a private ceremony in November last year following which the couple hosted a joint sangeet and a grand reception for their friends. Zaheer Khan was a part of the Indian cricket team for 14 years until he took retirement from international cricket in 2015.

Sagarika Ghatge was last seen in the National Award-winning film Irada, which also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Divya Dutta and Sharad Kelkar. She has also featured in such as Miley Na Miley Hum and Rush. She will next be seen in the Marathi film Monsoon Football.