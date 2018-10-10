More Pics From Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan's Vacation In Maldives

Sagarika Ghatge with husband Zaheer Khan (Courtesy sagarikaghatge)

Highlights Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan can be seen posing for a selfie "Superb jodi," a comment read Zaheer Khan's 40th birthday was celebrated in Maldives

Actress Sagarika Ghatge and former cricketer Zaheer Khan are currently holidaying in Maldives and pictures from their beachside vacation is sure to make any person go green with envy. The couple are continually sharing envy-inducing posts on their respective Instagram profile. In the recent photos shared by Sagarika, the duo can be seen posing for a selfie and needless to say both look so adorable. The loved-up photo shared by the actress has 30,117 likes. The comments section is replete with remarks alike: "Superb jodi" and "all time favorite jodi," and we can't agree more. The duo rang in the birthday celebrations with close friends in Maldives. The couple planned the trip in way that it incorporated Zaheer Khan's birthday in the itinerary.

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Oct 10, 2018 at 5:22am PDT

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan shared several photos from their Maldives retreat on Instagram. We spotted Zaheer Khan's former colleagues Ajit Agarkar, Ashish Nehra and Yuvraj Singh in the photos shared by the duo. The couple are surely having a gala time enjoying the picturesque blue waters of Maldives and the photos on their respective Instagram timeline is proof.

Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan got married in a private ceremony in November last year. After a court marriage, the couple hosted a joint sangeet and a grand reception for their friends.

Sagarika Ghatge, who is best known for her role in Chak De! India, was last seen in National Awar winning film Irada. The film also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Divya Dutta and Sharad Kelkar.

Zaheer Khan was part of the Indian cricket team for 14 years. He retired from international cricket in 2015.