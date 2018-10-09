Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan's Loved-Up Pic From Maldives Vacation Is Postcard-Worthy

Sagarika Ghatge with Zaheer Khan (Courtesy sagarikaghatge)

Highlights Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan are currently holidaying in Maldives The photo shared by Sagarika has 42,157 likes "Relationship goals," read a comment on the photo

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan are giving us major couple goals, no? The couple are currently holidaying in Maldives and they are continually sharing photos from their vacation on their respective Instagram accounts. We chanced up on a photo shared by Sagarika on her Instagram timeline, which features the couple standing by the beachside enjoying the picturesque blue waters of Maldives. The loved-up photo shared by Sagarika Ghatge has comments like: "Relationship goals," "lovely couple" and "oh! so romantic". The photo has garnered 42,157 likes in just two hours. The couple's trip was planned in way that it incorporated Zaheer's birthday in the itinerary. The duo rang in the birthday celebrations with close friends in Maldives.

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Oct 9, 2018 at 4:32am PDT

Take a look at the photos shared by Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan on Instagram:

#aboutlastnight A post shared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) on Oct 9, 2018 at 3:26am PDT

#seascape A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Oct 9, 2018 at 2:19am PDT

Former cricketer Zaheer Khan celebrated his 40th birthday recently. We also spotted Zaheer's friends Ajit Agarkar and Ashish Nehra in the photos shared by the couple.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan often feature on each other's Instagram posts. Remember the photos shared by the duo from their trip to Moscow?

#fifaworldcup2018 #croatiavsfrance A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Jul 15, 2018 at 9:24am PDT

Sagarika Ghatge married cricketer Zaheer Khan in a private ceremony in November last year. After a court marriage, the couple hosted a joint sangeet and a grand reception for their friends.

Sagarika Ghatge was last seen in the National Award-winning film Irada, which also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Divya Dutta and Sharad Kelkar. She is best known for her role in Chak De! India, which also featured Shah Rukh Khan.

Zaheer Khan was a part of the Indian cricket team for 14 years until he took retirement from international cricket in 2015.