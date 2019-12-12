SAG Awards: Little Women Snub To Bombshell's Dominance, 5 Big Takeaways From Nominees List

Greta Gerwig's Little Women failed to earn any SAG Award nominations (courtesy littlewomenmovie)

As the calendar year winds down, awards season revs up: Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday, just days after those for the Golden Globes. Like the latter set of nominees, the actors selected by their peers aren't very likely to surprise those who have been keeping up with award prognosticating this year. The snubs, on the other hand, might raise some eyebrows.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways from this year's SAG Award nominations.

- Bombshell and Scarlett Johansson get a lot of love

Jay Roach's "Bombshell," about women who expose a culture of sexual harassment at Fox News, led the film categories by earning individual nominations for actresses Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, as well as an ensemble nod for the entire cast. History tells us that award voting bodies love when actors play real-life figures, and seeing as this film features portrayals of Megyn Kelly, Gretchen Carlson and Roger Ailes, things seem to be leaning in "Bombshell's" favor.

Also beloved by her fellow actors appears to be Scarlett Johansson, who landed a nomination for her lead role in Marriage Story, as has been par for the course, but also earned another for her supporting turn in Jojo Rabbit. Taika Waititi's satirical World War II film, in which Johansson plays a German woman who hides a Jewish teenager in her home, drummed up awards buzz around the time of its release that seemed to have fizzled out. This nomination might say otherwise.

Notable snubs in the film actor categories include Awkwafina (The Farewell), Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name) and Alfre Woodard (Clemency), all of whom earned Golden Globe nods on Monday. Robert De Niro, who will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award, wasn't recognized for his lead role in The Irishman, either, despite co-stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci appearing in the supporting category.

- Parasite continues to pick up steam

Critics have ranked Bong Joon-ho's darkly comedic thriller as one of the best of the year, but films that aren't in English often face an uphill battle when it comes to earning awards recognition. That hasn't necessarily been the case for "Parasite," which, in addition to landing Golden Globe nominations outside of the foreign language category, will now compete for best ensemble at the SAG Awards.

- Little Women, Knives Out and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum are left in the dust

Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" and Rian Johnson's "Knives Out," two acclaimed films with glitzy casts, failed to earn any SAG Award nominations. This is especially noteworthy regarding "Little Women" lead Saoirse Ronan and supporting actress Florence Pugh, whose performances serve as the engine of the film and have been singled out in reviews. "Knives Out" seemed poised for an ensemble nod, given the skill level of stars Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield and, unforgettably, Daniel Craig doing a thick Southern accent.

John Wick would have been a shoo-in for the stunt category but, alas, The Irishman won out.

- The Crown, The Kominsky Method and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel sweep the TV categories

As was expected, The Crown dominated the TV categories thanks to nominated actresses Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter, who play Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret, respectively, after being handed the reins by the Netflix series' original cast. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel continues to woo, proven by nominations for actors Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub, while nods for "The Kominsky Method" stars Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas indicate that the conversation over who even watches the show will extend from this past Golden Globes ceremony through January 2020, at least.

All three series were also nominated for ensemble awards.

- Succession is nowhere to be seen

While Game Of Thrones landed an ensemble nomination and an individual one for Peter Dinklage, another one of HBO's buzzy Sunday night dramas, "Succession," didn't pick up any. The show dominated social media discourse earlier this year and earned Golden Globe recognition for actors Brian Cox and Kieran Culkin, and for the show overall. Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook, while overlooked by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were nominated this week for the Critics' Choice Awards. "Watchmen," another HBO series that made many critics' year-end lists but also missed out on nods from the HFPA, earned a stunts nomination from the Screen Actors Guild.

The 26th annual SAG Awards will air Jan. 19 on TNT and TBS. Below is a full list of nominees.

- Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

- Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

- Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

- Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

- Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Parasite

- Outstanding performance action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

- Outstanding performance by a male actor in a TV movie or limited series

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

- Outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie or limited series

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

- Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

- Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

- Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

- Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

- Outstanding drama ensemble

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

- Outstanding comedy ensemble

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

- Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a drama or comedy series

Game of Thrones

Glow

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen

(c) 2019, The Washington Post