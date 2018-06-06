Sacred Games Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan's Netflix Series On Twitter's 'Binge-Watch' List

Highlights
- Sacred Games premieres worldwide on July 6
- "Wow what a trailer," read a tweet
- "Looks faithful to the book," said another
One user added that the wait till July 6 will be very difficult because of the stellar cast, comprising a talented bunch. "Woo hoo! Since the time I read Sacred Games, I have been waiting for this. Netflix India you are so awesome to bring this to us. And with such talent like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte and Saif Ali Khan," read a tweet while another read: "Nawazuddin just made this a must-binge for me". "Looks terrific," tweeted another netizen.
Sacred Games receives a thumbs up from Twitter and here's proof.
Woohoo! Since the time I read @SacredGames_TV I have been waiting for this. @NetflixIndia you are so awesome to bring this to us. And with such talent like @Nawazuddin_S@radhika_apte and #SaifAliKhanhttps://t.co/Ql039Si28P— Kshitiz Ahuja (@k_ahuja8) June 6, 2018
Looks terrific @anuragkashyap72#sacredgameshttps://t.co/ovpt0XWs6s— aaditya bharadwaj (@aadibdl) June 6, 2018
Wow what a trailor, can't wait to watch— faiz (@faizmohd201) June 6, 2018
@Nawazuddin_S just made this a must-binge for me...— Rahul Kudva (@RahulKudva) June 6, 2018
Awesome background music. Looks interesting #sacredgames@NetflixIndiahttps://t.co/W6nBqrFQtB— 'james gordon' (@failedchef1) June 6, 2018
Kabhi kabhi lagta hai. Yahi saala bhagwan Hai. #MachoGuru .#SacredGameshttps://t.co/PTbHEzX4RJ— NerdMali (@mohit_mali) June 6, 2018
Looks promising!— swati (@LS_dweets) June 6, 2018
Looks faithful to the book
Waiting eagerly Sacred Games | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix https://t.co/lCqdEADtHR via @YouTube— kiranchavala (@kiranchavala) June 6, 2018
Can't wait for this @NetflixIndia@SacredGames_TV@Nawazuddin_S@radhika_aptehttps://t.co/jkugESEZNi— Jesal (@iamjesaldave) June 6, 2018
Sacred Games stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as criminal mastermind Ganesh Gaitonde, whose ultimate aim is to destroy Mumbai while Saif Ali Khan plays Mumbai-based suspended cop Sartaj Singh, who takes the onus of napping Ganesh on himself. Radhika Apte joins as his accomplice. The character of Sartaj Singh is described as "a cop without a case" in the trailer while Ganesh Gaitonde is introduced as: "a criminal without a code."
Watch the trailer of Sacred Games here:
Sacred Games is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane and marks Saif Ali Khan's first collaboration with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The Netflix series comprises eight episodes, all of which will be available on Netflix July 6 onwards.