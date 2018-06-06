Sacred Games Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan's Netflix Series On Twitter's 'Binge-Watch' List

Sacred Games Trailer: "Netflix you are so awesome to bring this to us. And with such talent like Nawazuddin, Radhika and Saif," read a tweet

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 06, 2018 11:16 IST
A still from Netflix web series Sacred Games (courtesy Netflix)

  1. Sacred Games premieres worldwide on July 6
  2. "Wow what a trailer," read a tweet
  3. "Looks faithful to the book," said another
The trailer of Sacred Games guarantees goosebumps, we agree and so does Twitter. Minutes after the trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte's Netflix series released, Twitter started rejoicing how promising the show looks. The general emotion on Twitter is what all of us are feeling right now - "Wow what a trailer, can't wait to watch!" Meanwhile, one user pointed out that the trailer reveals the makers have not deviated from the book the series is based on. "Looks faithful to the book," read a tweet. Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra's critically acclaimed novel of the same name and releases worldwide on July 6.

One user added that the wait till July 6 will be very difficult because of the stellar cast, comprising a talented bunch. "Woo hoo! Since the time I read Sacred Games, I have been waiting for this. Netflix India you are so awesome to bring this to us. And with such talent like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte and Saif Ali Khan," read a tweet while another read: "Nawazuddin just made this a must-binge for me". "Looks terrific," tweeted another netizen.

Sacred Games receives a thumbs up from Twitter and here's proof.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sacred Games stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as criminal mastermind Ganesh Gaitonde, whose ultimate aim is to destroy Mumbai while Saif Ali Khan plays Mumbai-based suspended cop Sartaj Singh, who takes the onus of napping Ganesh on himself. Radhika Apte joins as his accomplice. The character of Sartaj Singh is described as "a cop without a case" in the trailer while Ganesh Gaitonde is introduced as: "a criminal without a code."

Watch the trailer of Sacred Games here:

Sacred Games is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane and marks Saif Ali Khan's first collaboration with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The Netflix series comprises eight episodes, all of which will be available on Netflix July 6 onwards.
 

