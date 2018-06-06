Sacred Games Trailer: Saif Ali Khan Desperately Trying To Save Mumbai From Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Who Plays 'God' The opening dialogue of the trailer of Netflix original series' Sacred Games will send a chill down your spine. Goosebumps guaranteed

Still from Sacred Games (Image courtesy Netflix)

As the trailer progresses, Sartaj learns that Ganesh's attack on Mumbai somehow has a deep connection to Sartaj's late father. As he tries to proceed with his investigation, Sartaj finds himself suspended from duty. Enters Radhika Apte, whose character becomes Sartaj's accomplice in stopping Ganesh from destroying Mumbai. But will that be possible? "I'm all empowered, one single God," declares Ganesh mid-way through the trailer. Set in Mumbai's underworld, the intriguing trailer offer glimpses of the world of glamour, the corrupt world of politics and Mumbai's dark underbelly.

Still from Sacred Games (Image courtesy Netflix) Still from Sacred Games (Image courtesy Netflix)

The character of Sartaj Singh is described as "a cop without a case" in the trailer while Ganesh Gaitonde is introduced as: "a criminal without a code."



Watch the trailer of Sacred Games here:







Sacred Games is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane and marks Saif Ali Khan's first collaboration with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The Netflix series comprises eight episodes. Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra's critically acclaimed novel of the same name and is all set to premiere worldwide on July 6, exclusively on Netflix.





