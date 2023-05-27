Cannes 2023: A Sacred Games Reunion Of Sorts For Anurag Kashyap And Surveen Chawla

Anurag Kashyap posted this image. (courtesy: YouTube)

New day, new photos from the Kennedy screening in Cannes. Anurag Kashyap shared some greyscale pictures from the film's screening on his Instagram profile on Saturday night. The pictures feature the usual suspects - film's lead stars Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone and filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, to whom the film is dedicated. It was also a Sacred Games reunion of sorts for Anurag Kashyap, Surveen Chawla and Vikramaditya Motwane. Anurag Kashyap posted pictures from the screening and her wrote, "And all the friends who showed up. Pics by Vikramaditya Motwane."

See the post shared by Anurag Kashyap here:

Earlier Sunny Leone had posted Kennedy screening pictures and she wrote, "The proudest moment of my career so far! Thank you Anurag Kashyap for this moment! And Rahul Bhat for letting me be share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both."

Meanwhile, here's a picture from Surveen Chawla's red carpet moment at Cannes.

Kennedy is essentially a noir film directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat in the lead roles and and it had a midnight screening at Cannes Film Festival, where it reportedly received a 7-minute long standing ovation.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "In the ultimate analysis, Kennedy is as much an Anurag Kashyap film as it is a Rahul Bhat vehicle. The cinematic work and the onscreen performance complement each other to perfection."