Sacred Games Teaser: Saif Ali Khan And Nawazuddin Siddiqui Begin A Dangerous Game

Sacred Games hit the Internet on Friday and it looks intriguing. Based on Vikram Chandra's best-selling novel of the same name, the series follows the story of a cop named Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) who is hell-bent on catching a criminal named Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). The series has been jointly directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane and it also stars Radhika Apte. The one minute teaser gives a glimpse of the 'game' between Sartaj and Ganesh, which turns out to be bigger than either men had imagined.



Watch the teaser of Sacred Games:







Saif Ali Khan's Chef and Kalakaandi. However, director Vikramaditya Motwane said that Saif was the right choice for the role of Sartaj. He told news agency IANS: "I think we need it (the presence of a star) because we need to sell the medium. At this point of time, it's not so much about the show. There's more pressure on us to be able to sell a medium of watching something and to be able to sell something we're not used to watching."



Apart from Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan is looking forward to the release of Baazaar. The Gauravv K Chawla-directed film also stars Rohan Mehra and Chitrangada Singh.



(With inputs from IANS)



