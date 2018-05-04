Sacred Games Teaser: Saif Ali Khan And Nawazuddin Siddiqui Begin A Dangerous Game

Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) and Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) don't realise that this game is bigger than they imagined

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 04, 2018 12:05 IST
Saif Ali Khan in Sacred Games. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sacred Games will be aired on Netflix from July 6
  2. It's jointly directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane
  3. Sacred Games also stars Radhika Apte
The teaser of Netflix's upcoming series Sacred Games hit the Internet on Friday and it looks intriguing. Based on Vikram Chandra's best-selling novel of the same name, the series follows the story of a cop named Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) who is hell-bent on catching a criminal named Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). The series has been jointly directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane and it also stars Radhika Apte. The one minute teaser gives a glimpse of the 'game' between Sartaj and Ganesh, which turns out to be bigger than either men had imagined.

Watch the teaser of Sacred Games:



The series will air from July 6.

Saif Ali Khan's box office history from the last few years does not spell success. In the last four years, Saif has starred in six flop films, the last two were Chef and Kalakaandi. However, director Vikramaditya Motwane said that Saif was the right choice for the role of Sartaj. He told news agency IANS: "I think we need it (the presence of a star) because we need to sell the medium. At this point of time, it's not so much about the show. There's more pressure on us to be able to sell a medium of watching something and to be able to sell something we're not used to watching."

Apart from Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan is looking forward to the release of Baazaar. The Gauravv K Chawla-directed film also stars Rohan Mehra and Chitrangada Singh.

(With inputs from IANS)

