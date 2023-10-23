Saba Azad Was Hrithik Roshan's Plus One At His Mom's Birthday Celebrations

Hrithik Roshan with Saba Azad and his family.

Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan celebrated her 70th birthday on Sunday with her family. Hrithik Roshan's plus one for the festivities was girlfriend and actor Saba Azad. The couple were pictured together while making an exit out of a Mumbai eatery. They happily posed for the paparazzi stationed there. Meanwhile, Hrithik's cousin Pashmina shared a family photo that features Hrithik, Hrehaan, Hridhaan, Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, Kanchan Roshan, Eshaan, Pashmina Roshan, Sunaina Roshan and Suranika. Saba Azad also features in the photo.

Pashmina Roshan shared a family photo from Pinkie Roshan's birthday celebrations.

On his mother's birthday, Hrithik posted this video and he wrote, "Chaplin said " to truly laugh , learn to take your pain and play with it." Mama, this I learn from you. Happy 70th birthday my Supermom! There isn't anyone like you. Here's to an adventure that has only just begun! I love you. C'mon everybody. Clap your hands."

Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne Khan is currently dating actor Arslan Goni.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The actor also has War 2, co-starring Jr NTR in the line-up.

Saba Azad, a singer-musician, has featured in films like Dil Kabaddi and the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She was also a part of the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She was also in the web series Rocket Boys 2. She recently starred in the series Who's Your Gynac?, which got a huge shout out from boyfriend Hrithik Roshan.