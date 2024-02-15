Rupali Ganguly, Sayani Gupta Attend Saraswati Puja Hosted By Anurag Basu

Rupali Ganguly picture in her festive best.

On the occasion of Saraswati Puja, filmmaker Anurag Basu hosted a puja at his office in Mumbai, on Wednesday. The festivities were attended by TV star Rupali Ganguly and actress Sayani Gupta. Rupali Ganguly was dressed in her festive best in a yellow and red saree for the occasion. Four More Shots Please! actress Sayani Gupta was also pictured at the venue, dressed in a bright yellow saree. Anurag Basu also stepped out for a photo-op session on Wednesday.

See the photos from the festivities here:

Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role in the popular TV show Anupamaa, and its prequel titled Anupama - Namaste America. Rupali Ganguly, a popular name in the Hindi television industry, is best-known for starring in TV shows like Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kkavyanjali, Aapki Antara, Adaalat, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, among many others.

Anurag Basu is best-known for directing films like Gangster, Barfi!, Life in A... Metro, Kites, Saaya and Jagga Jasoos. His last project as a director was Ludo. Anurag Basu's next project is Aashiqui 3, starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role and Metro In Dino, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma. Anurag Basu also featured as a judge on the TV show Super Dancer.

Sayani Gupta, star of the web-series Four More Shots Please!, has also featured in films like Article 15, Margarita with a Straw, Jolly LLB 2 and Fan, to name a few.