Rupali Ganguly On Husband Ashwin Verma: 'Proud Of The Fact That He Is The Homemaker'

Rupali and Ashwin. Courtesy: RupaliGanguly)

Rupali Ganguly, who received huge popularity due to her performance in the hit daily soap Anupamaa, recently opened up about her husband Ashwin K Verma who is a homemaker. In a chat with Pinkvilla, Rupali said that she is proud of the fact that her husband is a homemaker. Rupali said to Pinkvilla, "My husband does everything. From cooking to everything and today he is the homemaker and I am very proud of the fact that he is the homemaker. So blessed am I." However, life was not a smooth run for the actor who spent more than six years without work. Recalling those 6.5 years when Rupali had to manage the household chores, she said, "I think my life was more hectic, more stressful, more hard work when I was just a homemaker for those 6.5 years. So during this time when I was home, I used to wake up early before everyone woke up. No one ever told me to wake up early. My husband really pampers me. But that is the way our upbringing is and that is the way we are conditioned that it has to be done and I'll have to do it."

Rupali plays a homemaker in the serial Anupamaa, who can go to any extent for the sake of her family. However, the actor doesn't agree that a homemaker's job is equal to that of a CEO. She said to Pinkvilla, "I disagree there that a homemaker works equally hard as the CEO. Today, I am working 12 hours a day minimum shift. I travel 1 hour to work and back an hour from work. So that's like 14 hours minimum in a day I have work but this also is manageable and then go home, play with my son, and be with my husband."

Rupali Ganguly recently showed up to cheer for her "Mummyji" Ratna Pathak Shah at the special screening of her film Dhak Dhak on Wednesday night. Rupali shared a few candid images with Ratna Pathak Shah on her Instagram profile. In the pictures, the actors can be seen smiling their heart out. In the second picture, Ratna Pathak Shah can be seen telling Rupali something with excitement. Rupali captioned the post, "This precious connect. 2nd pic she switched on the Mummyjee mode. I love you forever #ratnapathakshah." Rupali and Ratna Pathak Shah acted as daughter-in-law and mother-in-law respectively in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Take a look at the pictures here:

Rupali Ganguly is popular for shows like Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Ek Packet Umeed, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, to name a few. Rupali Ganguly got married to Ashwin K Verma in 2013. They are parents to a son, Rudransh.