Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal To Get Married On June 23: Report

Zaheer Iqbal shared this image. (Image courtesy: ZaheerIqbal )

Sonakshi Sinha and her rumoured boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal, are reportedly getting married. According to a report by Times Now, the two have "locked June 23 as the D-day." The wedding is likely to take place at a "SoBo hotspot," the report added. Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating since 2020. They shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL. They also featured in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year. Zaheer and Sonakshi are often spotted at various events and dinner outings in Mumbai.

During her appearance on Kapil Sharma's comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sonakshi Sinha talked about how eager she is to get married. It all began when Kapil joked that many of Sonakshi's colleagues, like Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani, are already married. Sonakshi responded playfully, saying, "Aap jale pe namak daal rahe ho na. Wo (Kapil Sharma) jaanta hai mujhe kitne zor se shaadi karni hai. [Please don't do this. Kapil Sharma, you know how eagerly I want to get married.]" Sonakshi Sinha appeared on the Netflix show with her Heeramandi co-stars Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Richa Chadha, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Before that, the leading ladies of Heeramandi sat down for an exclusive chat with NDTV, where Sonakshi Sinha was asked about her wedding plans. During the discussion, Richa Chadha shared that she got married just 10 days before shooting a song for the series. Aditi Rao Hydari also got engaged soon after filming wrapped, and Sharmin Sehgal got married. Richa humorously remarked to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “This is like a marriage bureau.” When asked if she could be next in line, Sonakshi playfully responded, “Thank you for your wishes.” When further asked if she had already chosen a partner, Sonakshi laughed and said, “No, let me choose first. Then I will let you know.”

In her latest project Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Sonakshi Sinha played the role of Fareedan, a courtesan.