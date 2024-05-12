Sonakshi Sinha Says Heeramandi Co-Stars Married, Became Pregnant During Filming: 'I'm Still...'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: aslisona)

The leading ladies of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar appeared as guests on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The segment, featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Manisha Koirala, and Aditi Rao Hydari, was all about fun and laughter. During the chat, Sonakshi Sinha also talked about how her co-stars recently got married and pregnant. It all started when Kapil humorously mentioned that Sonakshi's industry colleagues, such as Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani, are now married. To this, Sonakshi playfully said, "Aap jale pe namak daal rahe ho na. Wo (Kapil Sharma) jaanta hai mujhe kitne zor se shaadi karni hai. [Please don't do this. Kapil Sharma, you know how eagerly I want to get married.]" FYI: Sonakshi is reportedly dating her Double XL co-star Zaheer Iqbal.

Talking about her Heeramandi co-stars, Sonakshi Sinha added, “We are done shooting for Heeramandi and I am still not married. Sharmin (Segal) also got married.” To this, Manisha Koirala added, “And Richa (Chadha), she got married and she got pregnant.”

In case you missed it, Richa Chadha married Ali Fazal in October last year, and the couple announced their pregnancy in February. On the other hand, Sharmin Segal's wedding took place in November 2023. Additionally, in May, Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth announced their engagement.

It is not the first time that the Heeramandi cast has spoken about marriage. Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Richa Chadha shared an anecdote about getting married 10 days before filming a song for the series. Richa also recalled telling director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, "This is like a marriage bureau.” During the same interview, Sonakshi was asked if was next in the line. The actress playfully replied, "Thank you for your wishes."

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar marked Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut. The show premiered on Netflix on May 1.