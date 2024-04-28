Asked About Her Marriage Plans, Sonakshi Sinha Said...

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image. (courtesy: aslisona)

While we are waiting for Sonakshi Sinha's appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, the actress recently opened up about her personal and professional life in an exclusive chat with NDTV. Sonakshi, along with her co-stars Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, Manisha Koirala, and Sanjeeda Shaikh not only discussed their project about also some personal anecdotes. During the conversation, Richa mentioned how she got married just 10 days before shooting a song for the series, while Aditi recently got engaged soon after the shop wrapped, and Sharmin Sehgal also got married recently. Richa humorously recalled telling director Sanjay Leela Bhansali: “This is like a marriage bureau.” When asked if she was next in line, Sonakshi playfully responded, “Thank you for your wishes.” Upon further inquiry about whether she had already chosen a partner, Sonakshi laughed and quipped, “No, let me choose first. Then I will let you know.” It is worth noting that Sonakshi Sinha is rumoured to be dating her Double XL co-star Zaheer Iqbal.

Sonakshi Sinha is playing a negative role in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Sonakshi Sinha talked about her long-standing desire to play an antagonist. She said, “I always wanted to play a villain, like a dark character because that is how my father [Shatrughan Sinha] began his career and it has been on my bucket list. I'm so happy and so excited about the role.”

“I just want to play good characters and different roles and that has been a consistent effort from my side. For the last few years, I have been choosing different roles to play on screen- like strong female roles and that is what I want to be remembered for, and Heeramandi is a huge stamp of approval, thanks to Sanjay sir,” Sonakshi Sinha added.

At the trailer launch event of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali shared that he had the story idea 14 years ago. As quoted by TOI, the filmmaker said, "I must thank Moin Beg who came to me with this idea 14 years ago. But I didn't make it back then, I got into Devdas and then I got into Bajirao Mastani and Moin told me please give me my script back. I've made 10 films in 30 years. In the last few years I've made 3 films and to now make 8 episodes, feels like 'What have you put me through?' Making a show like Heeramandi is so demanding, it is so difficult. You have to be so alert because there are so many tracks."

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will begin streaming on Netflix from May 1. Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, and Adhyayan Suman will also be seen in the series.