ICYDK: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Had Heeramandi Story 14 Years Ago

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly-anticipated Netflix series, Heeramandi, is set to premiere on May 1 after a 14-year wait. The show, created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, had been a long-held vision for the filmmaker, with its conception dating back over a decade. At the trailer launch of Heeramandi, held in Delhi, it was revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had conceptualised the series 14 years ago after Moin Beg proposed the concept for Heeramandi. Monika Shergill, VP of Content at Netflix India, said, "He (Bhansali) had this story for 14 years. He has been wanting to make this show, he has lived with these characters for so long."

Monika Shergill further elaborated on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's commitment to the project and shared that the filmmaker was determined to find the right medium and format to capture the "immersive and powerful" narrative of Heeramandi.

"Somewhere he always felt he had to have the right medium and right length of the story. It was not getting contained in a film format. It is such an immersive world, it's such a powerful story. He wanted to do it in the most perfect way. So I think it was literally a match made in heaven," she added.

At the film's announcement event in Mumbai, Sanjay Leela Bhansali shared that Moin Beg had come to him with the idea of 14 years ago but he couldn't do it. As quoted by TOI, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "I must thank Moin Beg who came to me with this idea 14 years ago. But I didn't make it back then, I got into Devdas and then I got into Bajirao Mastani and Moin told me please give me my script back. I've made 10 films in 30 years. In the last few years I've made 3 films and to now make 8 episodes, feels like 'what have you put me through?' Making a show like Heeramandi is so demanding, it is so difficult. You have to be so alert because there are so many tracks."

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, set against the backdrop of British India, delves into the intricate dynamics of Mallikajaan's domain as she navigates challenges triggered by the return of Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), her late nemesis daughter. Produced by Bhansali Productions and Prerna Singh with the concept credited to Moin Beg, the series stars Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah. Heeramandi will premiere on May 1.