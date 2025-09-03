Rs 1200 Crore Budget, Release In 120 Countries: How SS Rajamouli Is Aiming To Reach A Billion Viewers With <i>SSMB29 Globetrotter</i>

SS Rajamouli is eyeing a mega global release of his upcoming magnum opus, SSMB29, with a premiere in over 120 countries. The maverick filmmaker recently met Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Honourable Musalia Mudavadi, and chose Kenya as the prime location for SSMB29's shoot.

What's Happening

Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Honourable Musalia Mudavadi, took to X to pen a detailed note on how Kenya "became the stage for one of the world's greatest filmmakers, @ssrajamouli" over the past fortnight.

Elaborating on how SS Rajamouli's crew of 120 members chose Kenya to shoot their film, the minister stated, "Rajamouli, with a career spanning over two decades, is renowned for weaving together powerful narratives, groundbreaking visuals, and deep cultural resonance. His team of 120 crew members chose Kenya after an extensive scouting tour across East Africa, settling on our nation as the primary filming destination where nearly 95% of the African scenes are being shot."

He further added, "From the sweeping plains of the Masai Mara to the scenic Naivasha, the rugged Samburu, and the iconic Amboseli, Kenya's landscapes are now etched into what is set to become the largest film production in Asia. Scheduled for release in over 120 countries, the movie is expected to reach more than a billion viewers worldwide."

"This landmark decision to film in Kenya is more than a cinematic milestone; it is a powerful statement about our country's beauty, hospitality, and place on the world stage. As the crew departs today for India to continue production, Kenya stands proud, ready to share its story with the world through the lens of SSMB29," concluded Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Honourable Musalia Mudavadi.

Kenya this past fortnight became the stage for one of the world's greatest filmmakers, @ssrajamouli, the visionary Indian director, screenwriter, and storyteller whose works have captured the imagination of audiences across continents.



Rajamouli, with a career spanning over two… pic.twitter.com/T1xCGVXQ64 — Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) September 2, 2025

About SSMB29

A considerable portion of SSMB29, which is being made on a lavish budget, was shot in Odisha's Koraput district. Ranging from the Talamali hills to the highest peak, Deomali, major action sequences were filmed against the backdrop of dense jungles, waterfalls, and hilly terrain.

According to several reports, SS Rajamouli's ambitious project is mounted on a tentative budget of Rs 1200 crore. Apart from Mahesh Babu, the film features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, among others. Until now, the film has been tentatively titled SSMB29. The film, an action-adventure with elements of history and mythology, is expected to be released in 2027.

Globetrotter Poster Reveal

On the occasion of Mahesh Babu's birthday on August 9, Rajamouli took to his social media to post a message that read, "Dear cinema lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, it has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film."

"However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice. We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make it a NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal. Thank you all for your patience."

Mahesh Babu shared the first poster on his social media feed as well, captioning it, "Thank you for all the love. I am eagerly waiting, as you all are, for November 2025 to enjoy the reveal with all of you."

In A Nutshell

SS Rajamouli is aiming for an epic global release with SSMB29, covering over 120 countries and targeting a billion viewers. This marks a significant step forward in redefining the impact of Indian cinema on the international stage.