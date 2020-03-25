RRR Motion Poster: Fire Vs Water In Rajamouli's Gudi Padwa Offering

SS Rajamouli with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR on the sets of RRR. (courtesy: ssrajamouli)

Highlights The motion poster of 'RRR' was released on Wednesday

The makers and the cast shared the poster on social media

The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan and Jr NT Rama Rao

SS Rajamouli's upcoming multi-starrer RRR's motion poster was released on Wednesday and it grabbed a permanent spot on the trends list. The film director and the cast shared the motion poster on social media and announced the title logo of the film. SS Rajamouli shared the motion poster on his Instagram profile and wrote, "Water douses fire. Fire evaporates water. And the two forces come together with immense energy, to present the title logo of RRR. The film's star cast that includes Jr NT Rama Rao, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also shared the poster on their Instagram profiles.

The motion poster, through graphical representation, depicts two individuals signifying fire and water converging into making the title of the film appear. Alia Bhatt, who will be seen in a pivotal role in the Telugu period action-drama, shared the poster of the film on her Instagram profile and wrote, "RRR motion poster out now. It's the power of opposing forces, of fire and water. Wishing you a happy Gudi Padwa."

RRR is set in the 1920's and it is a fictitious story based on freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. RRR is reportedly being made on a mega budget of Rs 300 crore and it will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously.

Besides Ram Charan, Jr NT Rama Rao, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, the film also stars international actors such as Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody. The film will open in theatres on January 8 next year.