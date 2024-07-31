Roshan Mathew On <i>Ulajh</i> Co-Star Gulshan Devaiah's 'Didn't Vibe' With Janhvi Kapoor Comment: "A Wonderful Line"

Ahead of the release of Ulajh, Roshan Mathew shared his reaction to co-star Gulshan Devaiah's "didn't vibe" with Janhvi Kapoor comment in an interview with The Indian Express. Praising Gulshan Devaiah's candour and frankness, Roshan Mathew told The Indian Express, " It was a wonderful line! The amount of candour was so refreshing! We have somehow set this standard that when we are promoting a film, we all have to pretend that we love each other and only have good things to talk about each other." Roshan added, "I have always noticed that we never get to properly answer the question 'what were the difficulties you faced at shoot', because we feel the pressure to put a positive sheen on everything."

For those who need a little background, here's the update. In an interview with Film Companion, Gulshan opened up about working with Janhvi Kapoor in the film. The actor said he and Janhvi "don't vibe at all". "It is not like we are sitting and chatting, we don't vibe at all, actually. I don't think she finds me funny, interesting or anything like that. Yes, but we don't! I was like, 'Bro we are not vibing, this is not happening. So, it's not going to be like we are going to spend time and get to know somebody and use that familiarity in the performance. That's not going to happen. That happens at other places with other actors, you vibe like that. Not necessarily become friends but you find something common, interesting about them or something to do together," said the actor.

However, Gulshan also praised Janhvi Kapoor's professionalism on the set. He added. "But I never felt that it was getting in the way of us doing the scenes, it didn't feel like, 'Oh I am not getting enough or something is lacking.' I never felt that. We were trying to achieve whatever the director wanted and that was coming together! Because she is a professional actor, doing her job."

Talking about his equation with Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan said they "really vibed." Roshan said, "But yes, Janhvi and I really vibed! Right from when we started our rehearsals, and since most of my scenes were with her, we spent a lot of time prepping for the film. There was a comfortable friendship with her. I started shooting Ulajh after Janhvi had begun the film, and I had to begin with a long tricky scene. It was a stressful night and, in such situations, you tend to bond even more! I really enjoyed my shoot with Janhvi."

Besides Janhvi Kapoor, Ulajh also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang and Adil Hussain. The movie has been directed by Sudhanshu Saria.