Rome Promotions Done, Priyanka Chopra Reunites With Her Daughter Malti Marie. See Pics

Priyanka Chopra, who has been busy attending the premiere of Citadel, reunited with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Saturday. The actress shared several pictures on her Instagram stories in which she can be seen showing her the gifts the actress brought for her daughter from Italy. In the first image, Priyanka and Malti Marie can be seen playing with toy helicopters. Sharing the image, she wrote, "Reunited". In the next image, Priyanka can be seen holding a huge packet of breadsticks in her hand, while Nick can be seen standing near the mother-daughter duo. In the caption, she wrote, "Grissini love (Italy flag and red heart emoticons)."

In both the pictures, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are twinning in black ensembles, while their daughter can be seen in a printed co-ord set.

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were in Italy to attend the premiere of Citadel in Rome. Priyanka shared several pictures on her Instagram handle posing with Nick. She captioned it as a "Roman holiday."

She also shared a video on her Instagram handle offering a glimpse of the premiere in Rome. "Not just a stop on our world tour but an important piece in the Citadel story... Italy holds so many of our secrets. Thank you Rome for all the love... see you soon..." read the caption.

Priyanka Chopra will be seen alongside Richard Madden in Citadel. The spy series will release on Amazon Prime Video on April 28.