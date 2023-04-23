Priyanka Chopra Gets Back Her Verified Status On Twitter, Feels She Is 'Priyanka Again'

Image was shared by Priyanka Chopra.(courtesy: priyankachopra)

It's a good start to the day for global star Priyanka Chopra as Twitter just restored her verified status on the micro-blogging site. The Don actress was evidently elated after getting her blue tick back and here is how she reacted. "Woah! Dunno how but the blue tick is back. I'm Priyanka again!," wrote the Citadel star on her Twitter feed today afternoon. Priyanka Chopra's tweet gave way to many conjectures as to how the actress got her blue tick back. The result was predictably funny. One user wrote, "I paid for you," while another noted, "I think Nick Jonas paid for it."

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's hilarious tweet here:

Woah! Dunno how but the blue tick is back. I'm Priyanka again! 😜 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 23, 2023

Notably this comes two days after the star and mother of one, shared with her Twitter family that her blue tick was gone. "No blue tick. Still feels like me tho," Priyanka tweeted.

Take a look here:

No blue tick. Still feels like me tho 🤔 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 21, 2023

For the unversed, the Elon Musk-owned social media platform had removed blue ticks from legacy accounts, which had not purchased its paid Blue service. As a result, many celebrities to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Shahid Kapoor and others lost the blue checkmark on their Twitter handle on Friday.

Soon, blue ticks of many of the celebrities were restored in a day or two. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, however had the quirkiest way of expressing his gratitude. He wrote, "Tu cheez badi hai musk musk." To those who are seeking some context, Amitabh Bachchan interchanged the lyrics of the song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from the 1994 film Mohra to thank Elon Musk.

See the full tweet here:

T 4624 -

ए Musk भैया ! बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद देत हैं हम आपका !

उ , नील कमल ✔️ लग गवा हमार नाम के आगे !

अब का बताई भैया ! 😁

गाना गये का मन करत है हमार !

सनबो का ?

इ लेओ सुना :

"तू चीज़ बड़ी है musk musk ... तू चीज़ बड़ी है, musk " 🎶 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

Twitter had earlier announced the implementation of paid subscription service which charges USD 8 for blue verification badge on the microblogging site. Those who didn't pay up or buy the service in time lost the blue checkmark on their handles.

"On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," Twitter said in a post in March.