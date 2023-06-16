Rohman Shawl, Rumoured To Be Dating Sushmita Sen Again, Says, 'We Look Good Together'

A throwback of Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen broke up in 2021. However, their latest social media exchanges and recent public appearances together sparked dating rumours. Rohman Shawl, in a recent interaction with Mirchi Plus said, "Whatever she does she's amazing and it's a great learning to be around her. You can't really fathom the amount of inspiration she just throws around, you just have to be around her. It's not like on Instagram, she has that around her, you are in her presence and you feel, so wow."

Speaking about their recent public appearances together, Rohman said, "We look good together. Doesn't matter, we don't live for people. You do your things, what people want to say, it's up to them. You don't have to answer anybody. We can't keep on commenting on everything that people are saying. We live our lives, that's it."

When asked if he would ever be working with Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl said, "To reach that level, even to be in a frame with her, I have to work a lot. Inshallah I will reach there someday. I think when you really are fond of a person, you like everything about the. I dislike that she manages to beat me in chess a lot and I don't really like losing."

Earlier this year Sushmita Sen shared a video of herself working out with Rohman Shawl, which sparked dating rumours.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl started dating in 2018 and they announced their breakup in an Instagram post in 2021. The actress announced her and Rohman's break-up with a post, which read: "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #nomorespeculations. She signed off the note with these words: "I love you guys."

Rohman Shawl, a model, has walked the ramp for many top designers. He has also featured in several commercials. Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughters Alisah and Renee. She adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Renee made her acting debut with a short film.