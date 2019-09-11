Rishi Kapoor Visits Neil Nitin Mukesh's Home For 'Ganpati Darshan.' See Pics

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared this picture. (Image courtesy: neilnitinmukesh)

Rishi Kapoor is finally back home and it appears that the 67-year-old actor is paying visits to all of his friends from the industry including Neil Nitin Muskesh. Rishi Kapoor visited Neil's house for the Ganpati darshan on Wednesday and pictures of the Do Dooni Chaar actor sitting with Neil Nitin Mukesh's little daughter Nurvi, his singer father Nitin Mukesh and filmmaker brother Naman Nitin Mukesh surfaced on the Internet. Sharing a couple of photos, in which Rishi Kapoor can be seen posing with the family members of Neil Nitin Mukesh, the David actor wrote: "Nurvi with both her Daadus (Grand dads). Dearest Chintu uncle visited home today for Ganpati Darshan. All of us are just so happy to have met him and hugged him tight. Welcome back Chintu uncle. God Bless you always."

Fans of Rishi Kapoor flooded the post with comments such as "Nice to see him back" and "Beautiful people." One user on Instagram also wrote: "Good to see him... God bless Rishi ji with good health."

For those who don't know, Neil Nitin Mukesh has played the role of younger version of Rishi Kapoor in his 1988 film Vijay. Not only this, Neil has on several occasions expressed how much he respects Rishi Kapoor. On Rishi Kapoor's birthday, Neil shared a picture, in which the veteran actor could be seen sitting next to Neil and his wife Rukmini Sahay along with his whole family. He captioned the post with a really sweet birthday wish: "From playing his junior in a film Vijay to him spreading so much love and positivity at my sangeet, Chintu uncle has always been most loved. Happy Birthday, Chintu uncle. Have a super year. God bless you with all the Happiness. Needless to say his biggest fan is me. There is not one performance of his that I do not like. From Karz to Heena and all others top the chart for me."

From playing his junior in a film VIJAY to him spreading so much love & positivity at my sangeet, Chintu uncle has always been most loved. Happy Birthday Chintu uncle have a super year. God bless you with all the Happiness @chintskappic.twitter.com/Hs8siJ9ZWd — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) September 4, 2019

To this, Rishi Kapoor came up with an equally sweet reply and called Neil his "family." Re-tweeting the same picture, he wrote: "You are my family beta."

You are my family beta! https://t.co/saeEWOrL8m — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 5, 2019

Rishi Kapoor returned to India on September 10 after spending nearly a year in New York, where he was undergoing cancer treatment. He was diagnosed with cancer in September last year. During his stay in New York with wife Neetu Kapoor, he was frequently visited by Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, the Bachchans and Alia Bhatt.

