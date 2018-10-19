Rishi Kapoor, Undergoing Medical Treatment In New York, Gets A New Visitor - Javed Akhtar

Rishi Kapoor with wife Neetu Kapoor and Javed Akhtar (Courtesy chintskap)

Actor Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing medical treatment in New York for an unspecified illness, had a new visitor. Poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar dropped by to meet Mr Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor in the Big Apple. Rishi Kapoor shared a photo on Twitter, which features himself with his wife Neetu and Javed Akhtar. In the post shared on Twitter, the actor thanked the veteran lyricist for visiting him in New York, who appears to be in the city for musical concerts. "Thank you Javed Sahab for entertaining and making us laugh so much. Thank for visiting us! Wish you all super luck for your block buster musical shows. Believe me-your show is a break through idea," Rishi Kapoor captioned the photo.

Thank you Javed Sahab for entertaining and making us laugh so much. Thank for visiting us! Wish you all super luck for your block buster musical shows. Believe me-your show is a break through idea. pic.twitter.com/X4tVoj9LSa — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 19, 2018

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra along with Sonali Bendre and filmmaker Goldie Behl visited Mr Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York. Priyanka, who arrived in New York last week, dropped by to spend some time with the Kapoor family. Sonali Bendre is undergoing treatment for treatment for cancer in the US, hence joined the get-together.

Rishi Kapoor also caught up with colleague Anupam Kher and shared a video of the two friends taking a stroll in Madison Avenue. "New York, Manhattan. "Kher-free" or is it "Care-free" on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon," he wrote.

New York,Manhattan. "Kher-free" or is it "Care-free"on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/6qwfUufuML — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 7, 2018

Rishi Kapoor left for US last month and requested everyone not to "worry or unnecessarily speculate". "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years "plus" of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!" Rishi Kapoor's tweet read. Couple of days after Rishi Kapoor left for US, his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor died of cardiac arrest. Rishi Kapoor and his family (except Riddhima) missed Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral.