Rishi Kapoor Tweets About 'Disappointing' Birthday Dinner In NYC

Inside Rishi Kapoor's birthday dinner (courtesy neetu54)

Highlights Rishi Kapoor celebrated his 67th birthday on Wednesday Rishi Kapoor went out on a birthday dinner "Overrated, overpriced and arrogant," he tweeted about the eatery

Rishi Kapoor, who celebrated his 67th birthday on Wednesday, tweeted about his "disappointing" experience at a New York eatery. The veteran actor, who checked into a Michelin Star restaurant located in Manhattan's Upper East Side along with wife Neetu Kapoor for a special dinner, wasn't very pleased with the French eatery and shared his brutally honest review on Twitter. "Birthday dinner with Neetu at "Daniel" Boulud's flagship restaurant at 65th between Park (Avenue) and Madison (Avenue). Disappointed. Highly overrated, overpriced and arrogant. Not recommended at all. One kick up their a** and this is a foodie saying so," read an angry tweet on Rishi Kapoor's timeline.

Birthday dinner with Neetu at "Daniel" Bouluds flagship restaurant at 65th between Park and Mad.. Disappointed. Highly over rated,over priced and arrogant. Not recommended at all. One kick up their ass and this is a foodie saying so. pic.twitter.com/sgpuhLvw5x — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 5, 2019

On her Instagram story, Neetu Kapoor has shared glimpses of their dinner date.

Barring the birthday dinner, all the lovely wishes must have made Rishi Kapoor's day special indeed. The 67-year-old actor personally responded to birthday messages on Twitter. Those who dropped in to pay him a visit on his birthday included Anupam Kher and Sunil Gavaskar. "YO Kher sahab! Next time don't eat lunch at home and come for lunch with us. Thank you for coming anyway. We were delighted to have you over at Hutong, NY," Mr Kapoor tweeted for his Vijay co-star.

YO Kher sahab! Next time don't eat lunch at home and come for lunch with us. Thank you for coming anyway. We were delighted to have you over at Hutong,NY https://t.co/ybOmjjpD95pic.twitter.com/FcYVqObdYI — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 4, 2019

Happy Balloons and flowers! Thank you people! pic.twitter.com/YFWaveDTXf — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 5, 2019

In his tweet for Sunil Gavaskar, Rishi Kapoor hinted that he return to Mumbai real soon: "Thank you Sunil Gavaskar for wishing me on my birthday. You on your way to San Francisco, me headed home to Mumbai."

Thank you #SunilGavaskar for wishing me on my birthday. You on your way to San Francisco me headed home to Mumbai pic.twitter.com/8tMjbziE9J — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 4, 2019

Rishi Kapoor, who flew into New York for cancer treatment in September last year, has been abroad for a year now and often tweets about missing home. "Confession. Living in this concrete jungle (Manhattan) for so long, you don't get to see much of the sky. Yesterday was by the riverside, saw and heard an aircraft soar above. A visual and sound so common back home, loved that annoyance. I guess it meant freedom and getting back home," he wrote.

Confession. Living in this concrete jungle (Manhattan)for so long,you don't get to see much of the sky.Yesterday was by the riverside,saw and heard an aircraft soar above. A visual and sound so common back home,loved that annoyance.I guess it meant freedom and getting back home. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 3, 2019

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in 2018 film Rajma Chawal.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.